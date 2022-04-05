ajc logo
Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson wins top state award

Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson recently was named Mayor of the Year during a Georgia Minority Business Awards event. (Courtesy of Fayetteville)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson received the Mayor of the Year Award during the Georgia Minority Business Awards dinner held recently at the Georgia International Convention Center.

The 24th annual event, hosted by Atlanta Business Journal, honors minority businesses and entrepreneurs from around Georgia who are making an impact within their respective business communities.

“I appreciate the focus of the annual Georgia Minority Business Awards, so it is quite an honor this year to be counted among the honorees and award recipients. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had over the decades to serve in various leadership roles, and I hope to continue being a blessing to others for years to come,” Johnson said in a statement.

Special recognition also is given to community and government leaders exemplifying “superior qualities in performance, citizenship, leadership, ethical behavior, diversity and teamwork,” according to a statement.

A retired U.S. Navy commander and educator, Johnson became a Fayetteville City Council member in 2012.

Then he was elected mayor in 2016, beginning his second term in 2020.

Johnson also is pastor of Flat Rock A.M.E. Church.

For more information, visit fayetteville-ga.gov/state-city-address.

