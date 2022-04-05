Fayetteville Mayor Ed Johnson wins top state award

The 24th annual event, hosted by Atlanta Business Journal, honors minority businesses and entrepreneurs from around Georgia who are making an impact within their respective business communities.

“I appreciate the focus of the annual Georgia Minority Business Awards, so it is quite an honor this year to be counted among the honorees and award recipients. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had over the decades to serve in various leadership roles, and I hope to continue being a blessing to others for years to come,” Johnson said in a statement.