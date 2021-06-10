Fayetteville Livable Centers meeting set for June 14

Recommendations for Fayetteville’s Livable Centers Initiative will be presented at a community meeting 5:30-7 p.m. on June 14. The public can attend and offer feedback in person at the new City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. West, or via Zoom using the on the city’s Facebook page. Participants are asked to register in advance at www.fayettevillelcistudy.com/getinvolved. The same web page has numerous diagrams and summaries of recent studies and surveys about future development in downtown Fayetteville. Residents can also sign up for email updates about the project.
The LCI process, which began last December, includes analyzing existing conditions related to zoning, transportation and the business and housing environments to devise new options that promote walkability and more access to jobs and services. Following previous meetings and public input, the next phase will be to offer recommendations for specific city projects and development. The entire planning process is due to culminate in September.