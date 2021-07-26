Fayetteville increases budget for FY22

Fayetteville will begin its next fiscal year on Aug. 1 with a slightly larger budget. The City Council unanimously approved a $31.9 million balanced budget for all funds following a second and final public hearing on July 15. City Manager Ray Gibson said the new plan reflects $1.35 million more in expenditures than last year, with the $18 million general fund accounting for nearly 57% of total costs. Among the increases are more funds for economic development, public works, planning and zoning, police, legal services, human resources, information technology and the municipal court. The new, larger City Hall building will also incur higher operating costs going forward.