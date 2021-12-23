Fayetteville freezes new rezoning applications

The resolution states that the city “has seen an exponential demand for new housing,” or as council member Rich Hoffman put it, “We’re just getting deluged with townhomes [requests].” City Manager Ray Gibson said the moratorium is in the best interest of the “health, safety and welfare of the general public.” He noted that updates to the city’s comprehensive plan and land use map are pending next year, and said pausing new rezoning applications is necessary until those discussions have been finalized.