Fayetteville freezes new rezoning applications

Citing what Mayor Ed Johnson called a “need to refine our vision,” Fayetteville has put a six-month moratorium on all new residential rezoning applications. The resolution, approved 5-0 by the City Council on Dec. 16, freezes the acceptance of any new preliminary plats or conceptual site plans for residential projects. It also applies to applications for special exceptions for zoning classifications that permit residential uses but it does not affect any applications already submitted.
The resolution states that the city “has seen an exponential demand for new housing,” or as council member Rich Hoffman put it, “We’re just getting deluged with townhomes [requests].” City Manager Ray Gibson said the moratorium is in the best interest of the “health, safety and welfare of the general public.” He noted that updates to the city’s comprehensive plan and land use map are pending next year, and said pausing new rezoning applications is necessary until those discussions have been finalized.
About the Author