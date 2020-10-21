Fayetteville council hears revised marijuana ordinance

A revised draft of an ordinance to change Fayetteville’s marijuana possession penalties got its first hearing at the City Council’s Oct. 15 meeting. Although a similar measure was discussed by the council weeks ago, Police Chief Scott Gray said enough substantive changes had been made to the proposal that the review process was starting over.
Gray emphasized that marijuana possession was not being decriminalized; “We still consider it against the law,” he said. The aim of the change is to eliminate jail time from the penalties, and add provisions for a substance abuse prevention and assessment program, referrals for voluntary drug treatment and a requirement that parents accompany teens under 18 to court for a first offense.
Fines for possession of an ounce or less would be $125 the first time, $250 the second time and $500 the third time, although fines could be refundable upon completion of a court-approved substance abuse program. The ordinance’s second and final hearing before a council vote is scheduled for Nov. 5.