Fayetteville council hears revised marijuana ordinance

Gray emphasized that marijuana possession was not being decriminalized; “We still consider it against the law,” he said. The aim of the change is to eliminate jail time from the penalties, and add provisions for a substance abuse prevention and assessment program, referrals for voluntary drug treatment and a requirement that parents accompany teens under 18 to court for a first offense.

Fines for possession of an ounce or less would be $125 the first time, $250 the second time and $500 the third time, although fines could be refundable upon completion of a court-approved substance abuse program. The ordinance’s second and final hearing before a council vote is scheduled for Nov. 5.