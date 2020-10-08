Fayetteville chooses new municipal court judge

Following the departure of Fayetteville Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Kreuziger, the city has named Nailah Grant McFarlane to be her replacement. The City Council formalized the selection at its Oct. 1 meeting. McFarlane had been serving as the court’s judge pro tem since January 2019, and was chosen from among three finalists and seven applicants. She is a Fayetteville resident whose 14-year legal career includes experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil litigator. McFarlane also serves as the Clayton County Magistrate Judge Pro Tem.