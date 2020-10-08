Fayetteville chooses new municipal court judge

Following the departure of Fayetteville Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Kreuziger, the city has named Nailah Grant McFarlane to be her replacement. The City Council formalized the selection at its Oct. 1 meeting. McFarlane had been serving as the court’s judge pro tem since January 2019, and was chosen from among three finalists and seven applicants. She is a Fayetteville resident whose 14-year legal career includes experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil litigator. McFarlane also serves as the Clayton County Magistrate Judge Pro Tem.
Kreuziger is now the associate juvenile court judge for the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Both women were thanked for their service by Fayetteville council members and Mayor Ed Johnson at the meeting. McFarlane’s new term lasts through the end of the year; City Clerk Anne Barksdale said all municipal positions will be reappointed in January for another year.