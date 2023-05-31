Fayetteville celebrates 200th birthday on June 3

Fayetteville officials have announced the schedule for the June 3 Bicentennial Celebration.

Attractions will include a market, live music, Freddie Falcon with the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, food/beverage trucks and fireworks.

The event will take place at both the Historic Courthouse Lawn and City Center Park.

A downloadable schedule is available at fayetteville-ga.gov/200th.

The Fayette County Historical Society will host its “Tales & Ales” walking tour fundraiser from 2-4 p.m. to kick off the downtown festivities.

A 75-vendor Makers Market will be featured 4-8 p.m. on the Historic Courthouse Lawn.

Live music will include “The Voice” singer Taylor Lee from 4-6 p.m., Atlanta Drumline from 6-6:15 p.m. and “Rooted in Texas” soloist Megan Ashley from 6:15-8 p.m.

The Makers Market food truck lineup includes Arnaud’s BBQ, Mommies Empanadas, Wing & Waffle Factory, The Cereal Lab and Sunset Slush.

At 5 p.m., the main gathering will take place two blocks away at City Center Park, where Mayor Ed Johnson will welcome the community, introduce special guests and announce the beginning of the Bicentennial Celebration.

Johnson will be followed by live performances from The New Quintet, The Tyler Neal Band and headliner Forrest Isn’t Dead and a 10-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders will host an inflatables fun zone for children.

Food trucks at City Center Park will include Baltimore Crab Cakes, PTC Grill, Meatballerz, Hog Pitt BBQ, Operation Mini Donuts, Mayday Hippo and Scoops.

An Encore after Dark behind Fayetteville City Hall, which is next to City Center Park, will last from 9:45-11 p.m., with soloist David Baty performing a mixture of rock and blues.

View the city’s website for updates and more information at fayetteville-ga.gov/200th.