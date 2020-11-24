Fayetteville cancels Dec. 5 holiday events

Due to increasing coronavirus rates in Georgia, Fayetteville’s administrators have decided to cancel the Christmas on Main Street events scheduled for Dec. 5. This includes the parade, tree lighting and visits with Santa Claus. City Manager Ray Gibson said last Wednesday that although safety measures had been incorporated into the original event planning, city leaders were concerned about continuing the activities in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases.
Peachtree City still plans to hold its Hometown Holiday event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Drake Field, including the tree lighting, a socially distanced Santa visit and children’s activities.
Free COVID-19 testing is available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at the Fayette County Health Department at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville; pre-registration is recommended and can be done online at covid19.dph.ga.gov/.