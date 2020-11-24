Fayetteville cancels Dec. 5 holiday events

Peachtree City still plans to hold its Hometown Holiday event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Drake Field, including the tree lighting, a socially distanced Santa visit and children’s activities.

Free COVID-19 testing is available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at the Fayette County Health Department at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville; pre-registration is recommended and can be done online at covid19.dph.ga.gov/.