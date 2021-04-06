Fayetteville approves new business park uses

David Rast, director of community and economic development, said the current city staff’s interpretation of the existing ordinance already allows such uses, but a developer wanted data, tech and life science businesses specified to avoid any future question. The new uses are allowed provided they are not objectionable due to “noise reasons, vibration, smoke, dust, gas, fumes, odors, and radiation emission and…do not create potential for fire or explosion hazards.”

There was no public comment for or against the proposal. The Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the measure for approval at its March 23 meeting.