Fayette to add ballot deposit boxes for November election

The county’s Board of Elections requested the boxes to allow citizens concerned about coronavirus exposure and/or U.S. mail service to get their absentee ballots in on time. BOE member Darryl Hicks said the boxes will be secured to the ground and monitored by surveillance cameras. They will be placed at the county administrative complex in Fayetteville, City Hall in Peachtree City and the Tyrone library.

The boxes will be available for use as soon as they are received and installed, which Hicks said would likely be in mid-October. The boxes would then be locked at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 when the regular polls close.