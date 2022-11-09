ajc logo
Fayette seniors honor veterans on Nov. 11

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

“A Salute to Our Veterans: Veterans Day Celebration” will be held from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Fayetteville location of Fayette Senior Services, 4 Center Drive in the same complex as the Fayette County Justice Center.

Offered free, the program will feature Bren Briggs with The Eden Project, veteran members of the American Legion Post 105, veteran singer Nancy Davis, members of the Fayette County High School ROTC program and veteran bugler Robert Fox.

Learn about the history of Veterans Day, the meaning behind the 13 folds of the American flag, a posting and retiring of the colors.

Register at 770-461-0813 or fayss.org.

