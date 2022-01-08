Fayette Senior Services present January adventures

Tooth Be Told. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville. In partnership with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Dr. Dave Lee, with Sparkling Smiles Fayetteville, will share how our mouth can be a window for our overall health and wellness. Then he will provide free visual oral screenings. This program is part of the 2022 FSS and Piedmont Fayette Hospital Wellness Series. Register: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) Fayss.org

Virtual Visits. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. Shuvory Green, nurse practitioner with Piedmont Urgent Care, will discuss this growing trend in providing healthcare by video visit. Learn how to access and use virtual visits, when to schedule virtual vs. in-person appointments, how telehealth can be beneficial in preventing and managing disease and the changes to healthcare with the availability of these online options. Register: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org

It's On the House. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. Matt Tuff, realtor with Keller Williams and Matt Tuff Real Estate, will share tips on what updates will get the best return on your investment in home projects and upgrades. He also will give tips on what to look for and what to expect when hiring a good contractor. Register: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org

The Crisp Pages of Caldwell. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville. Winston Skinner, president of the Moreland Culture Arts Alliance, will share details about American novelist and short-story writer Erskine Caldwell. Skinner also will discuss the relocation of Caldwell's birth home to the Moreland town square in 1990, now serving as the author's museum. The alliance also maintains a museum in tribute to another Southern writer from Moreland, Lewis Grizzard. Register: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org