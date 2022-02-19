Fayette Senior Services host Comedy Night on Feb. 24

The Laugh Track Comedy Night will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville.
Family-friendly humor will be offered by comedian Cyrus Steele, who recently performed on Fox and NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
Tickets are $15 each, including dinner.
To purchase tickets, call 770-461-0813 or stop by the Fayetteville location of Fayette Senior Services at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville or the Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.
