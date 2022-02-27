Fayette senior events coming up in early March

Fayette Senior Services will focus on many events and programs during March.
The first ones will concern rare coins, estate plans, weight management and fraud alerts.
While these programs are free, registration is required by calling 770-461-0813 or emailing register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title).
Meeting places of Fayette Senior Services are The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville or The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.
Flip a Coin. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 1. Fayetteville location. Local coin expert Mark Lennon, owner of RG Greene Rare Coins, will share about rare coins and answer questions about coin collections. He also will bring a few of his favorite coins.
The Estate of It All. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 4. Peachtree City location. Brandon Jordan, with Arch Advisory, will discuss estate plans and updating them.
Pound by Pound. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 9. Peachtree City location. Dietitian Mary Garofalo will help define how Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated and discuss caloric needs, associated health hazards and preventative measures.
Fraud Alert. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 9. Fayetteville location. Join Will Stone, CFP, for a session designed to help participants increase awareness of common scams, how to protect themselves from them and future red flags.
