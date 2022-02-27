Fayette senior events coming up in early March

The Estate of It All. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 4. Peachtree City location. Brandon Jordan, with Arch Advisory, will discuss estate plans and updating them.

Pound by Pound. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 9. Peachtree City location. Dietitian Mary Garofalo will help define how Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated and discuss caloric needs, associated health hazards and preventative measures.

Fraud Alert. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 9. Fayetteville location. Join Will Stone, CFP, for a session designed to help participants increase awareness of common scams, how to protect themselves from them and future red flags.