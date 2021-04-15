Fayette schools rep maps Booth traffic plan

More details about Fayette County Public Schools’ plan to regulate traffic flow at its new J.C. Booth Middle School were presented at the Board of Education’s work session on Monday. In response to recent public comments about access to the new school site off Ga. 54 and Carriage Lane in Peachtree City, Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders showed the board a map of how cars would line up to drop off or pick up students. Sanders said there is room for 80-85 cars to wind through the school’s parking lot and driveway, plus space for another 25-30 vehicles on the new 500-foot connector road off Carriage Lane. Sanders said 20 buses will serve the new school.