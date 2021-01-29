Fayette High to remain on hybrid schedule

Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders told the Board of Education on Jan. 25 that the entire school system had 33 positive COVID cases and 317 students and staff in quarantine. Plans to vaccinate employees are pending; a recent staff survey brought 2,085 responses, with 1,691 saying they would like to get the vaccine through the school system and 394 saying they would not. Sanders said some of the “no” replies were from individuals who were already vaccinated. However, no date for vaccine delivery and administration has been determined yet.