Fayette County zoning board of appeals applications due Friday

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday for an open seat on the Fayette County Zoning Board of Appeals. Membership on the five-member volunteer board, which hears residents’ requests for variances and other zoning matters, is limited to those who have been county residents for at least six months. Board members serve three-year terms, with the current open seat, previously held by Bill Beckwith, expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must commit to attending at least 80% of the meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Fayette County Administrative Complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville.