Fayette County zoning board of appeals applications due Friday

An open seat on the five-member Fayette County Zoning Board of Appeals expires in 2024. Courtesy Fayette County
Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday for an open seat on the Fayette County Zoning Board of Appeals. Membership on the five-member volunteer board, which hears residents’ requests for variances and other zoning matters, is limited to those who have been county residents for at least six months. Board members serve three-year terms, with the current open seat, previously held by Bill Beckwith, expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must commit to attending at least 80% of the meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Fayette County Administrative Complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville.

Applications for the position can be downloaded at www.fayettecountga.gov, and must be completed and submitted along with a resume to County Clerk Tameca Smith either in person at Suite 100 of the county complex or by email to tsmith@fayettecountyga.gov. Information: 770-305-5103.

