Fayette County will try graduation ceremonies again in December

Spring and summer plans for graduation ceremonies fell through because of the coronavirus, but Fayette schools have rescheduled events for Dec. 18. Courtesy FCBOE
Fayette County | 46 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Hoping that the third time is the charm, Fayette County will try again to hold its 2020 high school graduation ceremonies in person before the year ends. The school system announced last Friday that due to fewer COVID-19 cases in the county, its commencements will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at each high school’s stadium. If the ceremonies are affected by bad weather, they will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. A previous plan to hold events in August had to be canceled when virus cases were higher.

The gatherings are for commencement only; no activities originally planned for “senior week” last spring will take place. Each of Fayette’s five high schools will soon send details to graduates and their parents about the planned events. The school system says it “looks forward to finally honoring [graduates] with a meaningful celebration to commemorate their great accomplishment.”

