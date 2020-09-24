Fayette County will try graduation ceremonies again in December

Hoping that the third time is the charm, Fayette County will try again to hold its 2020 high school graduation ceremonies in person before the year ends. The school system announced last Friday that due to fewer COVID-19 cases in the county, its commencements will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at each high school’s stadium. If the ceremonies are affected by bad weather, they will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. A previous plan to hold events in August had to be canceled when virus cases were higher.