Fayette County will keep abstinence-based health materials

Human growth and development lessons in Fayette County schools will continue to rely on abstinence-based materials that have been used for years. Assistant Superintendent Julie Turner said at the July 26 Board of Education meeting that parents must still provide written permission for their children to learn about puberty in fifth grade and other topics in grades 6-12. Representatives from Fayetteville-based nonprofit Promise Place will offer lessons in preventing teen dating violence. Revised curriculum standards approved by the state will not be implemented until next year, after teachers have been updated.