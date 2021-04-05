Fayette County updates cemeteries ordinance

Fayette County has added language to its ordinance regarding cemeteries to include mention of permitted structures. The change to Chapter 110 of the zoning ordinance, which was approved 4-0-1 on March 25 (with Charles Rousseau absent), provides a formal definition of a funeral service and allows the presence of on-site structures including offices, chapels, pavilions, restrooms, storage and monuments. The county planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the changes at its March 4 meeting.
Local developer Rod Wright prompted the ordinance update after requesting permission to build a new cemetery on property he owns on Ga. 85 South next to Lisbon Baptist Church. Wright said there will not be a crematorium at the site, but he does want to have a funeral building for related products and marketing, and a pavilion for services. The cemetery would also have a paved parking area and driveways with chipped slate.