Fayette County to upgrade courtroom video for trials

Fayette County | 22 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County has authorized funds to add more audiovisual equipment to its Justice Center courtrooms in order to comply with COVID-related distancing requirements for jury trials. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on April 8 to approve $25,841.20 as an emergency procurement from contingency funds. The additional camera, TV and video equipment will enable judges, jurors and others in the State and Superior courtrooms to see evidence and Zoom feeds during trials, as well as anyone testifying virtually. The equipment installation will be done by Sound Principles Pro Multi Media Inc. of McDonough.

Current COVID protocols require jurors and others to be physically distanced throughout the courtroom, which can hamper viewing of proceedings. Jury trials were suspended by the state during most of last year, but are due to resume soon while following guidelines from federal and state health departments.

