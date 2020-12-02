X

Fayette County teacher named to federal Einstein Fellowship

J.C. Booth Middle School science teacher Kathleen Lanman is spending nearly a year in Washington, D.C., as part of a federal education fellowship. Courtesy FCBOE
Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

A science teacher at J.C. Booth Middle School in Peachtree City is one of 15 educators nationwide named as a 2020-21 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow. Kathleen Lanman, who teaches seventh grade life science and eighth grade physical science, is the only Einstein fellow from Georgia this year. As part of the program, she is spending 11 months serving in the offices of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., to help inform federal efforts related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and to learn more about federal resources available to students and educators.

Lanman helped build Booth’s integrated STEM program, and also conducts teacher workshops throughout Georgia as part of Georgia Tech’s InVenture Prize program. She also received a 2020 Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers STEM Scholar Award. Her Einstein Fellowship will continue through next July.

