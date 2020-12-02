Fayette County teacher named to federal Einstein Fellowship

A science teacher at J.C. Booth Middle School in Peachtree City is one of 15 educators nationwide named as a 2020-21 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow. Kathleen Lanman, who teaches seventh grade life science and eighth grade physical science, is the only Einstein fellow from Georgia this year. As part of the program, she is spending 11 months serving in the offices of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., to help inform federal efforts related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and to learn more about federal resources available to students and educators.