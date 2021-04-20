Fayette County schools will offer tutoring and summer sessions

Additional learning opportunities focusing on reading and math will be offered during three summer sessions. For elementary students, those will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday June 7-17 at Spring Hill and Crabapple Lane, and June 12-July 1 at Cleveland and Kedron. A virtual session is scheduled for July 12-20. Students in middle and high schools will have the option of attending summer sessions Mondays-Thursdays June 5-July 1 either in person or virtually. The focus will be on credit recovery using the Edgenuity platform, which can be personalized for each student.

All the sessions are free, and transportation will be provided.