Fayette County schools select more new administrators

One new principal and three new assistant principals were announced by the Fayette County Board of Education at its May 10 work session. Maggie Walls, currently an assistant principal at Whitewater High School, will become principal at McIntosh High this fall, replacing the retiring Dan Lane. Walls has 23 years of experience in Fayette schools.
Other appointments include Laura DiStephano, currently an instructional coach at three Fayette elementary schools, as the new assistant principal at Kedron Elementary; Erik Falkenhagen, a special education teacher at Sara Harp Minter Elementary, as that school’s new assistant principal; and Allison Staggs, a kindergarten teacher at Morningside Elementary in Atlanta, as Cleveland Elementary’s new assistant principal.
Joy Peterson, currently the director of accountability at the Georgia Cyber Academy, was named as the county’s new coordinator of federal programs.