Fayette County schools select more new administrators

Other appointments include Laura DiStephano, currently an instructional coach at three Fayette elementary schools, as the new assistant principal at Kedron Elementary; Erik Falkenhagen, a special education teacher at Sara Harp Minter Elementary, as that school’s new assistant principal; and Allison Staggs, a kindergarten teacher at Morningside Elementary in Atlanta, as Cleveland Elementary’s new assistant principal.

Joy Peterson, currently the director of accountability at the Georgia Cyber Academy, was named as the county’s new coordinator of federal programs.