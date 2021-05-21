Fayette County school system schedules budget hearings

Two public comment sessions will be held by the Fayette County Board of Education to get input on the proposed budget for FY2022. The first will be held at 7 p.m. on May 24 as part of the board’s regular monthly meeting, and the second will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 14. Both meetings will take place in the board chambers in Building A of the LaFayette Educational Center, 205 LaFayette Avenue in Fayetteville (opposite Fayette County High School). The comment sessions will allow the public to weigh in on planned expenditures (which include staffing and capital projects); the draft will be posted online for review starting May 24 at www.fcboe.org.