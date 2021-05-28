Fayette County school system approves tentative budget

The General Fund budget, 65.7% of which are instructional costs, would be $228,796,055; debt service would be another $6.6 million, special revenue funds (which include nutrition and after-school programs) represent another $34.2 million and the workers’ compensation fund is $1.5 million. No cost-of-living raises are included for employees, but some step increases are planned. Maintenance and operations will constitute 7.2% of the expenses.

Expected revenue for the next school year is $223.3 million; with state funding reduced, Fayette plans to use $5.47 million from its fund balance. Another public hearing on the budget will be held at 2 p.m. on June 14 before the board takes a final vote.