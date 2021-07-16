ajc logo
Fayette County school bus signups due July 22

Fayette students must register for transportation each year; assignments will be provided via Infinite Campus. AJC file photo
Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
All students who ride the school bus in Fayette County must be signed up to do so by July 22. The school year begins Aug. 2, and the county requires all riders to complete a registration form, even if they rode the bus last year. Parents can go to https://forms.gle/D144bD1GNVrBSWqz8 to indicate their children’s morning and afternoon transportation modes, even if the students do not ride the bus; the information will then be included in the students’ packets at Meet the Teacher night. Information about each registered student’s bus schedule will be sent via Infinite Campus on July 29 and be accessible through the Campus Portal.

Bus information will also be posted at https://www.fcboe.org/Page/3366. Questions or concerns can be sent to businfo@mail.fcboe.org. The county is reminding students that federal policy still requires face masks to be worn on all public buses.

