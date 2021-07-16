Fayette County school bus signups due July 22

All students who ride the school bus in Fayette County must be signed up to do so by July 22. The school year begins Aug. 2, and the county requires all riders to complete a registration form, even if they rode the bus last year. Parents can go to https://forms.gle/D144bD1GNVrBSWqz8 to indicate their children’s morning and afternoon transportation modes, even if the students do not ride the bus; the information will then be included in the students’ packets at Meet the Teacher night. Information about each registered student’s bus schedule will be sent via Infinite Campus on July 29 and be accessible through the Campus Portal.