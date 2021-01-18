Fayette County school board chooses same leaders

Scott Hollowell will continue for a third year as chair of the Fayette County Board of Education, with Roy Rabold again serving as vice chair. Both were approved on a 4-1 vote at the board’s first 2021 work session on Monday after nominating each other. Leonard Presberg, who was elected to the board in 2011 and is its senior member, voted in opposition, noting that the board last year agreed in principle to two-year terms, a rotation he said “would increase our level of professionalism and trust from our community.” Rabold said he nominated Hollowell to continue as chair in order to give new superintendent Jonathan Patterson “more time to settle in.”