Fayette County school board adopts new budget

Following public hearings on May 24 and June 14, the Fayette County Board of Education unanimously adopted the school system’s FY2022 budget at its June 21 meeting. With anticipated expenditures of nearly $228.8 million but projected revenue of $223.3 million, the county will use $5.4 million from its reserves to balance the budget. Instructional costs account for 65.67% of the expenses, with staffing levels such that class sizes are expected to remain below state maximums. The county will maintain an approximately $24 million fund balance.