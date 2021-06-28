Fayette County school board adopts new budget

Following public hearings on May 24 and June 14, the Fayette County Board of Education unanimously adopted the school system’s FY2022 budget at its June 21 meeting. With anticipated expenditures of nearly $228.8 million but projected revenue of $223.3 million, the county will use $5.4 million from its reserves to balance the budget. Instructional costs account for 65.67% of the expenses, with staffing levels such that class sizes are expected to remain below state maximums. The county will maintain an approximately $24 million fund balance.
No cost-of-living raises are planned, and Fayette will use $4.5 million of federal CARES Act funds to pay for 50 teachers, including more math and science teachers in high schools, a middle school graduation coach and additional staff for health services/nursing, counseling and ESOL. An estimated $41.3 million will be spent on previously approved capital projects. The budget is posted at www.fcboe.org/Page/105, and a detailed overview is in the June 14 work session agenda under the Board of Ed/eBoard Site tabs at www.fcboe.org.