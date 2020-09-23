Fayette County ranks high in 2020 SAT scores

However, this year’s results were lower than last year, when Fayette students posted a mean score of 1140, a decrease also reported in other districts and nationwide due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Among 397 Georgia high schools, McIntosh ranked eighth with a mean score of 1209; Starr’s Mill placed 21st with 1161; Whitewater came in 68th with 1090; Fayette County was 126th with 1050; and Sandy Creek came in 134th with 1044.