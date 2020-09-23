Fayette County ranks high in 2020 SAT scores

Fayette County high school students continue to rank near the top of both state and regional SAT scores, based on figures recently released by the College Board. The mean score for the county’s 2020 tests was 1124, 81 points above the state mean of 1043 and 94 points higher than the national score of 1030. Fayette’s mean scores are the second highest in Georgia compared to other school systems with more than 1,000 test takers.
However, this year’s results were lower than last year, when Fayette students posted a mean score of 1140, a decrease also reported in other districts and nationwide due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Among 397 Georgia high schools, McIntosh ranked eighth with a mean score of 1209; Starr’s Mill placed 21st with 1161; Whitewater came in 68th with 1090; Fayette County was 126th with 1050; and Sandy Creek came in 134th with 1044.
In evidence-based reading and writing, Fayette’s mean score was 567 compared to the state mean of 532 and the national mean of 520. For math, Fayette’s mean was 557; the state mean was 511 and the national was 510.