Fayette County pre-K lottery registration begins

Children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 this year can be registered for Fayette County’s 2021-22 pre-kindergarten lottery starting Jan. 25. Classes will be offered at Cleveland, Crabapple Lane, Fayetteville, Huddleston, Inman, Kedron, North Fayette, Oak Grove, Peachtree City, Sara Harp Minter, Spring Hill and Robert J. Burch elementary schools. Parents must call their child’s school to make an appointment to register, and provide the child’s birth certificate, parent identification and proof of county residency (using a recent property tax bill or lease).
Registration is open until 2 p.m. on March 1; the lottery drawing will be held on March 2. Classes will be limited to 22 students, and the schools will notify the parents of the students whose names are drawn. No transfers or special permission opportunities are available, but waiting lists will be used if there are any vacancies after the first day of school. Information: 770-460-3535, ext. 1038.