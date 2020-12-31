Fayette County postpones transportation committee appointment

At the Dec. 10 commission meeting, Ognio resigned from the committee effective immediately so that the other commissioners could choose his successor, since he lost his bid for reelection in November. Ognio nominated Edward “Edge” Gibbons for the post for a term that runs until 2022, but Eric Maxwell moved to table the discussion until the commission’s first meeting in January. Maxwell explained that Lee Hearn, Ognio’s replacement, has relevant experience in the transportation field and has expressed interest in serving. The commissioners voted 5-0 to table the matter.