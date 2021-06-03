ajc logo
X

Fayette County plans $104.2M budget for FY2022

A chart breaking down Fayette County's proposed FY2022 budget shows most expenses are related to public safety. Courtesy Fayette County
A chart breaking down Fayette County's proposed FY2022 budget shows most expenses are related to public safety. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County | 40 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

A May 27 budget presentation for Fayette County’s upcoming fiscal year shows a proposed operating budget of $104.2 million. Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Weinmann told the Board of Commissioners and those in attendance that the general fund would account for $60.9 million of that; the rest includes such services as fire, EMS, 911 communications, water and solid waste processing. Public safety accounts for 38.1% of expenses, followed by 18.6% for general government operations and 17% for public works. Just over 62% of expenses relate to personnel costs for 754 full-time and 36 part-time employees.

Property taxes would bring in an estimated 47.7% of next year’s revenue, followed by 24.6% in sales taxes. The budget requires no property tax increase and maintains employee medical benefits.

The first public hearing for the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 10, followed by a second hearing and a board vote at 6:30 p.m. on June 24, all at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville. The full budget presentation outline is at www.fayettecountyga.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top