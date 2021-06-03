Fayette County plans $104.2M budget for FY2022

A May 27 budget presentation for Fayette County’s upcoming fiscal year shows a proposed operating budget of $104.2 million. Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Weinmann told the Board of Commissioners and those in attendance that the general fund would account for $60.9 million of that; the rest includes such services as fire, EMS, 911 communications, water and solid waste processing. Public safety accounts for 38.1% of expenses, followed by 18.6% for general government operations and 17% for public works. Just over 62% of expenses relate to personnel costs for 754 full-time and 36 part-time employees.
Property taxes would bring in an estimated 47.7% of next year’s revenue, followed by 24.6% in sales taxes. The budget requires no property tax increase and maintains employee medical benefits.
The first public hearing for the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 10, followed by a second hearing and a board vote at 6:30 p.m. on June 24, all at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville. The full budget presentation outline is at www.fayettecountyga.gov.