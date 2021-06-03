Fayette County plans $104.2M budget for FY2022

Property taxes would bring in an estimated 47.7% of next year’s revenue, followed by 24.6% in sales taxes. The budget requires no property tax increase and maintains employee medical benefits.

The first public hearing for the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 10, followed by a second hearing and a board vote at 6:30 p.m. on June 24, all at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville. The full budget presentation outline is at www.fayettecountyga.gov.