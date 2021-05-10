ajc logo
X

Fayette County mulls use of $22M in new federal funds

Fayette County may use its American Rescue Plan Act funding for several major capital improvement projects. Courtesy Fayette County
Fayette County may use its American Rescue Plan Act funding for several major capital improvement projects. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County’s Board of Commissioners is deciding how it will spend the $22.1 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which passed the U.S. Congress in March. The board met in a special session Thursday morning to review a plan put forth by County Administrator Steve Rapson. The funds have parameters and must be used by the end of 2024.

The proposed allocations include $11.2 million to install an advanced water metering system countywide, as well as $5.9 million to complete a new health department building. Another $3.8 million would be spent on new fire and EMS training courses and equipment, with the last $1.2 million going to the sheriff’s department for its training facility. All of those capital improvement projects have been discussed at previous public meetings.

The board voted 5-0 to table a decision on the expenditures until its May 13 meeting, to give the members and the public more time to review the plans. Details are posted in the commission’s May 6 agenda at www.fayettecountyga.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top