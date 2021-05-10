Fayette County mulls use of $22M in new federal funds

The proposed allocations include $11.2 million to install an advanced water metering system countywide, as well as $5.9 million to complete a new health department building. Another $3.8 million would be spent on new fire and EMS training courses and equipment, with the last $1.2 million going to the sheriff’s department for its training facility. All of those capital improvement projects have been discussed at previous public meetings.

The board voted 5-0 to table a decision on the expenditures until its May 13 meeting, to give the members and the public more time to review the plans. Details are posted in the commission’s May 6 agenda at www.fayettecountyga.gov.