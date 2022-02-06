Hamburger icon
Fayette County Historical Society to meet Feb. 20

Tyrone will be the topic at the Fayette County Historical Society meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in downtown Fayetteville. (Courtesy of Fayette County Historical Society)

Credit: Fayette County Historical Society

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
The next meeting of the Fayette County Historical Society will focus on Tyrone at 3 p.m. Feb. 20.

Tyrone Councilwoman Linda Howard will be the speaker at the Margaret Mitchell Library, 195 Lee St., Fayetteville.

A nearly lifelong resident of Tyrone, Howard will share some of her wealth of information about Tyrone’s history, according to a city statement.

Last year, Howard was instrumental in the establishment of Tyrone’s museum.

She also was the driving force behind Tyrone’s Centennial Album, which was released in 2011.

Information: tyrone.org, facebook.com/FayetteCoHistoricalSociety

