Fayette County high schools will start new year on new schedule

Students at all five Fayette County high schools will begin the next semester on a synchronous hybrid schedule. The county sent a letter to parents on Dec. 17 saying that because the rate of coronavirus transmission “tends to be higher” among older students, and the rate of community spread during the upcoming holiday break is unknown, classes held Jan. 7-14 will be in real time with students alternating in-person attendance with virtual. The letter said the school system “believes this is the right step to take to prevent potential spread of the virus in schools so that ongoing face-to-face learning can continue for all students.”