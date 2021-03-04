Fayette County high schools make state AP honor list

All five of Fayette County’s high schools have been named as 2021 Advanced Placement Honor Schools by the Georgia Department of Education. The recognition is based on the number of students who take AP courses and the percentage who pass the annual exams. All five are designated as AP STEM Achievement Schools, which is calculated by how many students take AP math and science courses and score a 3 or higher on the exams.
McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater are among the 67 schools named as AP Schools of Distinction based on exam scores, and Sandy Creek and Fayette County high are among the 86 schools designated as AP Access and Support Schools for achievements made by African-American and Hispanic students. Starr’s Mill and McIntosh are also recognized as AP Humanities Achievement Schools for students testing in English-language arts, social science, fine arts and world language courses.