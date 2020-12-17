Fayette County gives Sheriff Babb $10K raise

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb has received a $10,232 salary increase, effective immediately and retroactive to July 1, the start of the current fiscal year. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 at its Dec. 10 meeting to approve the change following a motion by outgoing chairman Randy Ognio. Babb, who was reelected to another term last month, was the only county public safety employee who was not included in the 9.09% salary adjustment approved by the commission in FY2019.