Fayette County gives Sheriff Babb $10K raise

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb has received a $10,232 salary increase, effective immediately and retroactive to July 1, the start of the current fiscal year. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 at its Dec. 10 meeting to approve the change following a motion by outgoing chairman Randy Ognio. Babb, who was reelected to another term last month, was the only county public safety employee who was not included in the 9.09% salary adjustment approved by the commission in FY2019.
The police and sheriff’s department pay scales were increased after a study showed that Fayette’s salaries were not competitive with similarly sized jurisdictions in the region, which was affecting employee recruitment and retention. County Administrator Steve Rapson said the change puts Babb’s new annual base salary at $122,803, making him the highest paid person in the sheriff’s department by 2%.