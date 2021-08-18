ajc logo
X

Fayette County enacts mask requirements at 11 schools

Fayette County is deciding mask mandates on a school-by-school basis. Courtesy FCBOE
Caption
Fayette County is deciding mask mandates on a school-by-school basis. Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayette County has enacted temporary mask mandates at 11 of its 24 schools, due to rising COVID-19 rates among students and staff. Spokesperson Melinda Berry-Dreisbach said Tuesday that face coverings are currently required at McIntosh High, Flat Rock and Bennett’s Mill Middle and Huddleston, Kedron, Robert J. Burch, Spring Hill, Cleveland, Crabapple Lane, Inman and Sara Harp Minter elementary schools for a period of 10 days. The county’s Aug. 13 case report, posted at www.fcboe.org, tallied 16 staff and 157 students testing positive, with another two staff members and 701 students quarantined.

Berry-Dreisbach said the masking policies are being enacted on a school-by-school basis. However, all school employees, county office staff and school visitors must wear face coverings at least through Sept. 17. “We are closely monitoring the number of cases at each school, and we will continue the mandates if needed,” she said.

In Other News
1
Plan approved to replace special Peachtree City playground
2
Millage rate hearings begin in Tyrone
3
Fayetteville sets new park rules, hours
4
Peachtree City adopts $41M budget for FY22
5
Fayette County schools resume weekly COVID tallies amid new cases
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top