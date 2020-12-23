Fayette County elections board rejects voter eligibility challenge

Agnes Bridges, acting director of elections and voter registration, said an analysis of a random sample of the names found that most were already listed as ineligible and others were active but hadn’t voted in the last two to four years. Patrick Stough of the county attorney’s office said putting voters on a challenge list without more specific information would violate federal law. He noted that members of the military and college students are among those who forward their mail but maintain state residency.

Elections board members Darryl Hicks and Aaron Wright agreed that the threshold for probable cause was not met, and voted against the challenge; member Addison Lester was absent.