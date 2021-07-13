Fayette County approves contract for future storm debris removal

Fayette County’s Board of Commissioners has approved a pre-positioned contract with a Florida firm to clear debris in the event of a major storm or other disaster in the county. The terms of the contract (approved as part of the June 24 meeting’s consent agenda) stipulate that negotiated expenses would not be incurred until or unless Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., of Sarasota, is notified of its activation. The firm would be responsible for clearing storm debris from roads and other rights-of-way within 70 hours of a natural or man-made disaster and hauling it to staging areas for disposal.