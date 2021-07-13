ajc logo
X

Fayette County approves contract for future storm debris removal

Debris removal from major natural or man-made disasters in Fayette County will be handled by an outside firm. Courtesy Peachtree City Police and Fire Rescue
Caption
Debris removal from major natural or man-made disasters in Fayette County will be handled by an outside firm. Courtesy Peachtree City Police and Fire Rescue

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fayette County’s Board of Commissioners has approved a pre-positioned contract with a Florida firm to clear debris in the event of a major storm or other disaster in the county. The terms of the contract (approved as part of the June 24 meeting’s consent agenda) stipulate that negotiated expenses would not be incurred until or unless Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., of Sarasota, is notified of its activation. The firm would be responsible for clearing storm debris from roads and other rights-of-way within 70 hours of a natural or man-made disaster and hauling it to staging areas for disposal.

The contract was necessary because of Federal Emergency Management Agency provisions regarding reimbursable expenses to local governments. Fayette reviewed nine responses to its request for proposals for the service as part of a multi-jurisdiction evaluation committee that also included representatives from Peachtree City, Fayetteville and Tyrone. The current contract ends in June 2022 and has the option of being renewed for two 12-month terms.

In Other News
1
Fayette County enacts $300 annual permit for nonresident lake access
2
Fayette County zoning board of appeals applications due Friday
3
Fayette County commissioners approve multiple board reappointments
4
New design proposed for Fayette County road realignment
5
Fayetteville seeks to hire more police officers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top