Fayette County approves allocation of federal rescue funds

Fayette County's commissioners voted 4-1 to accept $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was passed by the U.S. Congress in March. Courtesy Fayette County
Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Fayette County will spend just over $22 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on new “smart” water meters, a new health department building, and enhanced facilities for its sheriff and fire/EMS training programs. After first discussing the measure May 6 and receiving more public comments since then, the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on May 13 to approve a slightly revised capital improvement allocation, with Charles Rousseau voting against.

The breakdown includes $9.2 million for upgraded electronic water meters designed to detect leaks more quickly and improve conservation; $6.9 million to complete a new health department building; $1.65 million for fire/EMS training classrooms and courses; and $1.6 million for ballistics, firearms and driving training equipment for the sheriff’s department.

Public comments at the meeting mostly questioned whether ARPA funds should be spent on water meters rather than on services directly related to COVID-19 economic problems.

