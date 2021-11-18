Fayette approves new committee appointments

Bill Holland (no relation) will fill a second open seat on the Water Committee, for a term beginning Jan. 1 and expiring in December 2025. He was on the same committee from 2018 to 2020 and has also served on the Peachtree City Water and Sewerage Authority.

The board reappointed Bruce Donaghey to the Board of Assessors for a new term that begins Jan. 1 and expires in December 2027. Donaghey, who previously worked in the county tax assessor’s office, was selected for the board in late 2019 to fill an unexpired term. He was the only applicant for the current position.