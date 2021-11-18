ajc logo
X

Fayette approves new committee appointments

Fayette has filled two seats on its Water Committee and another on its Board of Assessors. Courtesy Fayette County
Caption
Fayette has filled two seats on its Water Committee and another on its Board of Assessors. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Fayette County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved three members for two advisory committees at its Nov. 9 meeting. Clinton Holland was chosen to fill an unexpired term on the Water Committee, starting immediately and serving through December 2024. He replaces Frank Destadio, who is in a runoff election for City Council Post 4 in Peachtree City.

Bill Holland (no relation) will fill a second open seat on the Water Committee, for a term beginning Jan. 1 and expiring in December 2025. He was on the same committee from 2018 to 2020 and has also served on the Peachtree City Water and Sewerage Authority.

The board reappointed Bruce Donaghey to the Board of Assessors for a new term that begins Jan. 1 and expires in December 2027. Donaghey, who previously worked in the county tax assessor’s office, was selected for the board in late 2019 to fill an unexpired term. He was the only applicant for the current position.

About the Author

Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Peachtree City reopens shopping center tunnel
49m ago
Fayetteville gets ARC award for new downtown complex
51m ago
Tyrone seeks committee members to update comprehensive plan
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top