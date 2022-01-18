Coweta-Fayette EMC offers scholarship opportunities

Thanks to Coweta-Fayette EMC members who give to Operation Round-Up, the Coweta-Fayette Trust awards thousands of dollars in scholarships each spring for students in their service area.
Here are the opportunities.
Coweta-Fayette Trust Technical Scholarship: This scholarship was established by the Coweta-Fayette Trust Board for prospective and current students of West Georgia Technical College or Southern Crescent Technical College. Applications are due Feb. 1.
Melissa Segars Scholarship: This scholarship was established in memory of Melissa Segars, whose courage in the face of severe physical limitations inspired thousands. Applications are due Feb. 1.
Coweta-Fayette EMC Lineman Scholarship: Applicants must meet the following requirements.
- High school graduate, GED equivalent or be a graduating senior in good standing
- Should be an CFEMC member, member’s child living in a home served by CFEMC, employee, employee’s child or grandchild
- Drug free
- Safe driving record
- Must be willing to sign a photo release and a cell phone/text messaging permission
- Be available for a personal interview with scholarship selection team
Funding:
- Scholarship award check will be payable to the West Georgia Technical School Lineman Program.
- Funds should be used for tuition, textbooks and other related fees.
- Funds will be available up to 24 months after award date.
- The Lineman School Scholarship is now open until March 4.
For more information and to apply for any of the scholarships, go to utility.org/news-center/scholarships-applications.
About the Author