Coweta-Fayette EMC offers scholarship opportunities

Thousands of dollars are available in student scholarships by the Coweta-Fayette Trust, with application dates of Feb. 1 and March 4. (Courtesy of Coweta-Fayette EMC)
Thousands of dollars are available in student scholarships by the Coweta-Fayette Trust, with application dates of Feb. 1 and March 4. (Courtesy of Coweta-Fayette EMC)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Thanks to Coweta-Fayette EMC members who give to Operation Round-Up, the Coweta-Fayette Trust awards thousands of dollars in scholarships each spring for students in their service area.

Here are the opportunities.

Coweta-Fayette Trust Technical Scholarship: This scholarship was established by the Coweta-Fayette Trust Board for prospective and current students of West Georgia Technical College or Southern Crescent Technical College. Applications are due Feb. 1.

Melissa Segars Scholarship: This scholarship was established in memory of Melissa Segars, whose courage in the face of severe physical limitations inspired thousands. Applications are due Feb. 1.

Coweta-Fayette EMC Lineman Scholarship: Applicants must meet the following requirements.

  • High school graduate, GED equivalent or be a graduating senior in good standing
  • Should be an CFEMC member, member’s child living in a home served by CFEMC, employee, employee’s child or grandchild
  • Drug free
  • Safe driving record
  • Must be willing to sign a photo release and a cell phone/text messaging permission
  • Be available for a personal interview with scholarship selection team

Funding:

  • Scholarship award check will be payable to the West Georgia Technical School Lineman Program.
  • Funds should be used for tuition, textbooks and other related fees.
  • Funds will be available up to 24 months after award date.
  • The Lineman School Scholarship is now open until March 4.

For more information and to apply for any of the scholarships, go to utility.org/news-center/scholarships-applications.

