COVID-19 testing day added in Fayetteville

A pop-up testing site for COVID-19 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Olivet Church, 877 Ga. 314 North in Fayetteville. Free drive-through tests will be available to individuals regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. The service is being offered by the Department of Public Health and Wellstar Health System in collaboration with County Commissioner Charles Rousseau and Sheriff Barry Babb. No identification or insurance is required to participate, but pre-registration is strongly recommended by visiting https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/.