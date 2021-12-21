COVID-19 cases increase in Fayette schools

After months of low COVID-19 rates, Fayette County Public Schools reported a second week of increased cases in its Dec. 17 weekly report. The tally, the last before the semester break, showed 40 students and six staff recently tested positive and another 117 students and one staff person had close contact with someone who tested positive. Another 18 students were in home quarantine. The previous week’s report listed 26 positive cases and 74 in close contact. County policy allows those who have been in close contact but don’t have symptoms to remain in school if they wear masks.
Of the new student cases, 21 occurred in elementary schools, 11 were in middle schools (six of which were at J.C. Booth) and the remaining seven were among the high schools. Of the students in modified quarantine, 41 were at Booth, with the next highest number (16) at Peachtree City Elementary.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders said anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home to reduce transmission.
About the Author