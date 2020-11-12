COVID-19 cases halt Sandy Creek football in Fayette County

Parents of students at Sandy Creek High School in Fayette County received a letter from the school Wednesday, advising them that confirmed COVID-19 cases within the football team will temporarily halt the program. The affected individuals have been quarantined. Principal Richard Smith said Sandy Creek will not hold football practices, games or related activities at least through Nov. 15. Contact tracing is being conducted, and the school promises to “clean and sanitize all football facilities and equipment.” The entire football team was quarantined in October due to a previous virus case.