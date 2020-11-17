X

County graduation rate rises in Fayette

Higher 2020 graduation rates at two Fayette County high schools brought the system's overall average up from last year. Courtesy FCBOE
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Despite coronavirus complications that affected the second half of the last school year, Fayette County’s four-year high school 2020 graduation rate increased 1.1% over 2019. The county’s seniors had an overall rate of 91.3%, the fourth highest in the state among school systems of similar size and the third highest in metro Atlanta.

Starr’s Mill had the highest graduation rate in Fayette, graduating 96.3% of its seniors compared to 93.8% last year. Whitewater posted the second highest at 95.2%, up 1.5% from 2019. Graduation rates at McIntosh, Sandy Creek and Fayette County stayed essentially the same at 93.83%, 84.44% and 83.69%, respectively, with minor drops of one tenth of a percent or less.

Overall, Fayette was among 105 Georgia school systems with graduation rates of 90% or higher; the state average was 83.8%.

