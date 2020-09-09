Council approves rezoning in eastern Peachtree City

The concept plan for the development calls for a central park and mixed-use commercial space with residential lofts above, plus townhomes. A currently undeveloped 50-acre tract will consist of approximately 94 single-family homes on half-acre lots. The development will be linked to the city’s sewer and cart path systems, and all residential units will be owner-occupied.

Planning and Development Director Robin Cailloux said the proposal conforms with the city’s land use plan. Although several residents voiced concerns about adding more traffic and commercial space to the area, council members said they supported the plan because of its cohesive design and the diverse housing options that appeal to more people.