Contract awarded for Fayette County SPLOST project

A 60-inch corrugated metal stormwater pipe under Patricia Lane in northern Fayette County will soon be replaced using SPLOST funding. The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0-1 (with Charles Rousseau absent) on June 10 to award a $245,704 contract to the lowest of 10 bidders on the project, Helix Group, Inc. of Fairburn. The pipe was first identified as failing in 2013, according to Environmental Management Director Bryan Keller, and has only gotten worse since.
Project funding from the 2017 SPLOST will be supplemented by $66,680 from the county’s Stormwater Contingency Fund to pay for expenses such as appraisal fees, right-of-way acquisition costs and other legal and administrative fees not included in the original project estimate. The existing metal pipe will be replaced with a 5x5-foot concrete box culvert that will conform to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ standards for waterways identified as perennial streams.