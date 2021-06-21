Contract awarded for Fayette County SPLOST project

A 60-inch corrugated metal stormwater pipe under Patricia Lane in northern Fayette County will soon be replaced using SPLOST funding. The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0-1 (with Charles Rousseau absent) on June 10 to award a $245,704 contract to the lowest of 10 bidders on the project, Helix Group, Inc. of Fairburn. The pipe was first identified as failing in 2013, according to Environmental Management Director Bryan Keller, and has only gotten worse since.